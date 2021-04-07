Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $127.92

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.44.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

