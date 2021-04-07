Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Million

Analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $13.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.05 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $72.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.58 million to $79.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 253,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

