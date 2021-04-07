Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.19 Million

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce $155.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.58 million to $161.20 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $164.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $642.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $645.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $684.07 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $690.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,824 shares of company stock worth $4,412,400. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

