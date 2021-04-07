Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $389.46 million and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

