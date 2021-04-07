Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post sales of $6.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.83 million. AudioEye reported sales of $4.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.53 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $43.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $11,941,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEYE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $314.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 2.08.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

