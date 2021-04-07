Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.89. Atlassian has a one year low of $129.75 and a one year high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -120.44, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

