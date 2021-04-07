Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,805,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

