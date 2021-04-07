Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to announce sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.30 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $108.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $422.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $437.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $440.87 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $458.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NYSE:WRI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,259,000. GEM Realty Capital lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $5,897,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $5,264,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.