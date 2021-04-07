Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $2.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.71. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,800,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $614.38 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $282.19 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

