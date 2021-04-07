Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SPX by 803.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $62.13.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.