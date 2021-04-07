Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce sales of $734.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.70 million. Generac posted sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

NYSE GNRC opened at $333.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 12 month low of $89.23 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.48.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Generac by 1,315.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

