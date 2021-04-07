British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,932. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

