Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.55

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.