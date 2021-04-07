boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

