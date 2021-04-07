Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Cap of $11.76 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and $571,338.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00659667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031243 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

