BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BLAST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $27,591.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 51% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000141 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,726,894 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

