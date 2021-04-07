BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $41.00.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

