BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $788.35

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $788.35 and last traded at $784.79, with a volume of 5351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $781.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

