BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

MYI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

