BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
MVF opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
