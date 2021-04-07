BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,543.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -162.69 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackLine by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

