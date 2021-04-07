Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

