Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion and approximately $6.40 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $628.20 or 0.01112957 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00421652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,701,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

