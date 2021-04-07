Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Cap Reaches $658.31 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $658.31 million and $43.16 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $35.44 or 0.00063292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,002.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $618.58 or 0.01104565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00419772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001537 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

