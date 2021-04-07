BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 3,414 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $124,713.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,818.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.