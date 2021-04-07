BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 40,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,110,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,539,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,740,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.