BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 1,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 287,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). Analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $2,595,000.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

