Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $20.74. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 43,290 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BASI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 million, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, CFO Beth Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,843.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,712 shares of company stock worth $192,443. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

