Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AUY. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 735,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Yamana Gold by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

