Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Beowulf has a market cap of $12.79 million and $11,624.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.08 or 0.00635390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.