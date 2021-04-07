BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.