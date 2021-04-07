BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.20

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.24). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 268,989 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £405.36 million and a P/E ratio of 43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.11.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.