Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $31.50 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

GOLD opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 22.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,351,993 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $77,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,511,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,545,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

