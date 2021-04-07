Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

