Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.
Barrett Business Services stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
