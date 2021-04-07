Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $364.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $246.26 and a 1 year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

