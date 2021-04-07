Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,042,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,345,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

