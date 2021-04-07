Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.