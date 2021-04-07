Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 990,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

