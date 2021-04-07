Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 902 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $86.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

