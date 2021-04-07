Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 279 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $240.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.44. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $128.75 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

