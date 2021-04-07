Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 121 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $468.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.52 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

