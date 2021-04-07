Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) vs. Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Financial Survey

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Management has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barings BDC and Medley Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50% Medley Management -13.19% N/A -17.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Medley Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and Medley Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Medley Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and Medley Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 6.50 $58.19 million $0.61 16.80 Medley Management $48.84 million 0.12 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Medley Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

