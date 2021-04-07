Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 148,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 200,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,942,410. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

