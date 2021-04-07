Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 205,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

