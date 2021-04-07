Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,126 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

