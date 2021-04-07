Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 85.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $343.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

