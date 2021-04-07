Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $6.76 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

NYSE WM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.85. 9,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.91 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

