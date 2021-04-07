Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $4.12 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 47,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2,566.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $150.78. 50,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.78. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

