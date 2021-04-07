Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $37.89

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.89, but opened at $36.96. Baozun shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 2,911 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.