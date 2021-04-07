Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $37.89

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.89, but opened at $36.96. Baozun shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 2,911 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

