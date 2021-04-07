BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.65% of BankUnited worth $149,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 213.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 329,737 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of BKU opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

